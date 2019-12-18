MP: Electricity dept official caught taking bribe

An junior engineer from the electricity department was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Lokayukta police said. Rajesh Tiwari was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh near Shahdol stadium here, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police B K Patel said.

Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the complainant contractor Bhanu Prakash Kachet for clearing his dues of Rs 18 crore, Patel said. The accused official was taken to a government circuit house for questioning, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter..

