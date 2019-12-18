Sub-inspector, constable killed in accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway

A police sub-inspector and a constable were killed and two people injured on Wednesday when their car overturned on the Jaipur-Delhi highway here after being hit by another vehicle, police said. Sub-Inspector Suman (34) of Chitrakoot police station here and Head Constable Mahendra (40), posted at the Jaipur Police Lines, were killed on the spot, they said.

A woman and her father, who were accompanying the policemen in the car, sustained injuries in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said. The incident occurred under the Chandwaji police station area, they said.

"They were on their way to New Delhi from Jaipur in a private vehicle in connection with the investigation of a case," the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.