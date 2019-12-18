TN to host two-day cat show from December 21

Owners of exotic breeds like Persian Long Hair and Siamese cats will get a chance to show off their pets at a two-day fashion show for the felines being held here for the first time in Tamil Nadu from Saturday. Over 150 cats of 20 breeds will be on display at the 8th and 9th World Cat Federation International Christmas Championship cat show and cat fashion show.

Hosted by the Coimbatore Cattery Club, the show will present an opportunity for owners of exotic breeds of cats, including Indian, to come and show off their feline pets, their cuteness and maintenance and win prizes, club president B Arthanari Pratap told reporters here on Wednesday. The event is to help promote breeding knowledge for breeders and save the cats, Pratap said.

Participants are from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. "The cats will mainly be judged on purity of breed, looks, posture and maintenance, and there are breeds of Persian, Persian Long Hair, Siamese, Maine Coon, British Short Hair and Bengal cats," he said.

Yanina Mel Nilkova from Belarus, Marina Zhuravleva from Russia and Sudhakar Katikineni from India will be the judges, the club president added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.