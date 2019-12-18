Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in 22 years

Delhi recorded its lowest maximum temperature at 12.2 degrees in the last 22 years on Tuesday. Mahesh Palawat, Vice president (Climate Change and Meteorology) of Skymet Weather, in a tweet, said: "12.2 degree #Maximum #temperature was lowest maximum for #Delhi in last 22 years."

Adding that cold day conditions are expected to continue until tomorrow, the official said that a fresh western disturbance will obstruct the flow of icy winds from the north by Thursday. "A fresh western disturbance will obstruct the flow of icy winds from the north by 19th. Temperatures will rise," read his tweet.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) also stated that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east Rajasthan in the next two days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

