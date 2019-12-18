Left Menu
FAO reveals Botswana to experience reduced cereal output in 2020

The report revealed that the rainfall has been sufficient to facilitate planting operations and support crop germination in the main producing areas. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has recently warned that Botswana is likely to undergo a reduced cereal output during the current 2019-20 farming season due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed in its latest food security update that the cereal production in Botswana declined to below-average levels during the 2019-20 season, which runs from October 2019 to April 2020.

"Planting of the 2020 cereal crops started in November and it is anticipated to conclude by the end of December, with crops expected to be ready for harvest from next April," FAO cited in the report, APA News noted. According to it, the rainfall has been sufficient to facilitate planting operations and support crop germination in the main producing areas.

However, the forecast is not so good during the period from December 2019 to February 2020 period, with weather experts warning of a probability of average to below-average rainfall. This is expected to take a toll on cereal production prospects.

