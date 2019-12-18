NRF announces resumption of 8 long-distance trains

Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) on Wednesday announced the resumption of as many as eight long-distance Assam bound passenger trains, which were cancelled in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. The eight trains will run via Malda Town in West Bengal to mitigate the problem of stranded passengers, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRF Subhanan Chanda announced.

The trains had been cancelled after protests erupted in several parts of the North-east following the passage of the CAA. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.