NRF announces resumption of 8 long-distance trains

Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) on Wednesday announced the resumption of as many as eight long-distance Assam bound trains, which were cancelled in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:04 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway (Photo/Official Website). Image Credit: ANI

Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) on Wednesday announced the resumption of as many as eight long-distance Assam bound passenger trains, which were cancelled in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. The eight trains will run via Malda Town in West Bengal to mitigate the problem of stranded passengers, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRF Subhanan Chanda announced.

The trains had been cancelled after protests erupted in several parts of the North-east following the passage of the CAA. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

