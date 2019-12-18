Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik launches "JalSathi" initiative to ensure clean Water, women empowerment

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched "Jal Sathi" initiative to engage the women from self-help groups in water distribution and consumer management with the aim of women empowerment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:04 IST
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik launches "JalSathi" initiative to ensure clean Water, women empowerment
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched "Jal Sathi" initiative to engage the women from self-help groups in water distribution and consumer management with the aim of women empowerment. "Clean water is the most important thing for a healthy life. The inclusion of the women this initiative will strengthen the System and it will provide economic empowerment to women volunteers," said CM Patnaik.

Jal Sathi program has been launched on a pilot basis in Bhubaneswar under the 5T (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time, Transformation) initiative of Housing and Urban Development Department of the state government. These women volunteers will ensure the supply of clean drinking water through piped water systems.

The volunteers will also be responsible for field testing of water quality, facilitating new water connections, regularising connections, meter reading and bill generation and facilitating complaints redressal. Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and Women federation Jal Sathi will act as an link between consumers and Public Health Engineering Organisation / WATCO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...

Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, policeman said

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police ...

US wants India to lower its tariffs: WH official

The US wants India to lower its duties on American products, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, describing India as the maharaja of tariffs. Navarro, who heads the White House Office for Trade and Manu...

No permission given for protests as sec 144 in place: UP Police

Lucknow, Dec 18 PTI&#160;In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019