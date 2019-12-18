New party in Ker supports CAA, proposed extension of NRC

Amid the nationwide protests by several political parties and organizations to the Citizenship Amendment Act, a newly launched political party in Kerala on Wednesday supported CAA and also the proposed extension of the National Register of Citizens to cover the entire nation. The Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), claiming to represent forward castes in the state, said similar laws are in force in all countries to prevent infiltration by illegal migrants and Indians had nothing to fear from the CAA and NRC, as being portrayed in some quarters.

"Those who oppose the central government's moves in this regard forget that in the Arabian Gulf, where millions of Indians live and work, illegal immigrants are dealt with very sternly, imprisoned and then sent back to their respective countries through periodical amnesty. People here praise the Gulf rulers for sending illegal Indians back on such amnesty programs," the statement issued by party president K S R Menon said.

India is home to 1.3 billion people of all religions, none of whom would face any discrimination, he said, adding people should not fall a victim to misinformation campaigns and take to violence. "All Indian citizens should stand as one and uphold law and order.

It is well known that the number of illegal immigrants in India exceeds the population of many European countries and a developing country like India cannot afford that", the party said. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was aimed at helping the persecuted minorities in three neighboring countries, whereas the NRC, which was first compiled in 1951, would affect only the illegal immigrants, the party said.

Bangladesh has already announced its willingness to take back Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from India, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

