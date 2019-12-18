Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Sikar was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan on Wednesday at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said as it predicted cold conditions to continue till Thursday. Sikar was followed by Bhilwara, where the minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

Mount Abu recorded a night temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Chittorarh was 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani (4.1 deg C), Churu ( 4.2 deg C), Kota (5.1 deg C), Jaipur (5.6 deg C), Dabok (6.2 deg C), Ganganagar (6.3 deg C), Jaisalmer (6.8 der C) and Barmer (8.5 deg C), the Meteorological Department said.

Cold conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.