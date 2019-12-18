25-year-old sets himself ablaze at India Gate: Police

A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze on Wednesday here and doctors said he has suffered 90 per cent burns.

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police, however, said that the act by the youth, identified as Kartik Maher, was not connected to the protests.

