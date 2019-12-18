Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abide by constitutional responsibility on GST compensation to states: Panneerselvam to Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:30 IST
Abide by constitutional responsibility on GST compensation to states: Panneerselvam to Centre

The Centre should abide by its constitutional responsibility to provide GST compensation dues to state governments in full for five years, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said. Participating in the Pre-Budget meeting held by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with state finance ministers here, he said her predecessor Arun Jaitley had given assurances in this regard during GST council meetings.

"The Centre's taxation measures have impacted states" he said, adding, "Tamil Nadu was one of the best performing states in GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection". The issue of GST distribution dues to states from the Centre still remains a serious concern.

Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, claimed that the Centre is yet to provide Tamil Nadu the IGST arrears of 2017-18 of Rs 4,073 crore. During the 37th meeting of the GST Council, it was indicated by the Centre that the "obligation to pay the compensation is subject to the availability in the GST Compensation Fund," he said.

"I would like to state emphatically that the obligation to provide GST compensation is not restricted to the amount of available compensation cess. "The Union government is constitutionally obliged to make good the States for any shortfall in GST collections," the deputy chief minister said.

Similarly, the Centre has been depriving states of their legitimate share of revenue "through resort to the levy of cess and surcharges. This should be reversed", Panneerselvam said. Likewise, the state is yet to receive arrears of Rs 3,369.06 crore towards grants to local bodies as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. "This includes performance grants for 2017-18 and 2018-19 amounting to Rs 1,196.27 crore and Rs 2,172.79 crore towards basic grants for 2019-20", he said.

"The performance grants has not been released to any state so far. This is unfair. The seamless functioning of local bodies is essential for effective last mile delivery of public services," Panneerselvam said. Paucity of funds will be detrimental to local bodies' capacity to perform essential services, he said and sought early release of arrears pertaining to the 14th Finance Commission grants.

The deputy chief minister also recalled various water augmentation and infrastructure projects of Tamil Nadu pending with the Centre and sought for their speedy clearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French strikers angry about pension reform cut power to homes, companies

Frances trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force the government to drop a wide-ranging pension reform.The power cuts, illegal under French law, deep...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

Former VC Mungekar opposes transfer of MU land to MMRDA

Congress leader and former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University MU Bhalchandra Mungekar on Wednesday alleged a land scam at the universitys Kalina campus in north Mumbai. Addressing a press conference here, Mungekar said a deal for the tran...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Geneva, Dec 18 AFP Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019