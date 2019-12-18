ABVP, NSUI hold pro and anti-CAA protests in Gujarat

The NSUI and ABVP on Wednesday organised separate protests opposing and praising the new citizenship law in Gujarat. Around 40 members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, were detained from different parts of the state for demonstrating without prior permission, an official said.

They were protesting against the police action on students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday. "The protests were held in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar," said NSUI General Secretary Bhavik Solanki.

At least 40 activists of the NSUI were detained in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar. They were later released. On the other hand, BJP's student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) "celebrated" the CAA in different colleges and university campuses across Gujarat.

"Such celebrations were held in more than 150 campuses in 16 districts to spread awareness about the CAA and to counter the negative propaganda of Left-wing and anti-national elements," the ABVP stated in a release..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.