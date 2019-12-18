Mauritania expects to create 6K jobs for young people in 2020

The National Union of Mauritanian Employers is all set to create 6,000 jobs for young people by the end of the first half of 2020.

An agreement was signed on December 17 by the president of employers, Mohamed Zein El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed and the Minister of Employment, Youth and Sports, Taleb Ould Sid'Ahmed, APA News noted. The new recruits will be included in the various employers' federations, namely those of agriculture, fisheries, construction, industry, transport, services and liberal professions, tourism and bakeries and pastry shops.

"This effort made by the employers will contribute to the realization of plans for the employment of the plan for a large number of young unemployed people by creating opportunities in various fields," said Minister Sid'Ahmed.

He cited that massive employment of young people can only be done through the execution of a large number of projects capable of transforming the ambitions and aspirations of citizens into a tangible reality.

For his part, the president of the employers explained that this effort would not have been possible had it not been for the availability displayed by Mauritanian businessmen to accompany the commitments made within the framework of the electoral program of the President of the Republic.

Ould Cheikh Ahmed also announced the creation of a training and improvement center which will be opened very soon in Rosso (200 kilometers south of Nouakchott).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.