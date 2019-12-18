Tihar administration issues notice to Nirbhaya case convicts to file mercy petition in 7 days

Tihar Jail administration on Wednesday issued a notice to the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to file mercy petition within seven days, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Goel told PTI that the administration has asked the four convicts that they have seven days to file mercy petition.

If they do not file the petition in the given time, the jail administration will then approach the court concerned for further proceedings, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

