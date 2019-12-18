Schools & colleges in 4 MP districts to have complaint boxes

In a bid to develop a sense of security among women and girls, the police authorities here have decided to place complaint boxes outside the educational institutions like schools and colleges, where the victims of harassment and eve-teasing can drop in their grievances. The police will collect the complaints everyday from these boxes, which will be installed in the schools, girls' colleges, hostels and coaching centres in four districts under Gwalior range- Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Gwalior Range, Rajababu Singh launched this drive named 'Beti Ki Peti' by installing a box at Jiwaji University on Tuesday. Singh said that girls and women could leave their complaints related to harassment, eve-teasing, stalking etc secretly in these boxes.

"These complaints will be collected by the women police personnel daily. The action will be taken immediately. The ADG office will monitor the action on these complaints on a daily basis. This will develop a sense of security among girls and women," Singh told reporters..

