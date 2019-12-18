Swami Ramanand Sant Ashram to have branch in Rameswaram

The Shree Swami Ramanand Sant Ashram, which has branches in various parts of the country, will have a centre in this holy island. This was stated by Pankaj Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a member of the ashram.

Pankaj Modi, on a visit here, said the ashram having branches in various places including Haridwar and Varanasi would have a branch here also, fulfilling a long-pending wish. He was participating at a function organised to donate Rs.1.60 lakh by the ashram for the consecration of a rural temple dedicated to Goddess Kali here.

The ashramalso contributed Rs.60,000 for repairing the toilets in a fishermen hamlet in this island, it was announced..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

