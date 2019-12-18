President Kovind, Portuguese PM Costa to attend meet on 150th birth anniv celebrations of Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi here on Thursday, according to a statement from the Culture Ministry. Costa is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Thursday.

The Organising Committee includes the Vice President, Prime Minister, chief ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons. It has nine international members, including Costa and two former chiefs of the United Nations Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon.

The Government of India is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation at the national and international level to propagate his message. The government has a host of activities lined up which includes Project Gandhipedia, with the objective to disseminate Gandhian ideology through social media.

The coming year is likely to witness the Nobel Peace Committee and winners participating in an international symposia in India. Nearly, 150 major Indian universities will tie up with as many international universities to organise conferences on Gandhi and bring out a compendium.

A Charkha Start-up Competition of innovative ideas/business propositions from youths less than 35 years of age to address issues related to waste management, sanitation and environment is also planned.

