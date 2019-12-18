Gauhati Book Fair postponed indefinitely

The 12-day Guwahati Book Fair, organised by the state government's Assam Publication Board, has been postponed indefinitely due to "unforeseen circumstances", Board Secretary Pramod Kalita said on Wednesday. The Book Fair was scheduled to begin from December 28.

But it has been now postponed and the new dates will be announced later, Kalita said in a release. Over 100 publishers from Assam and other states of the country had confirmed their participation in the book fair, he said.

Assam is facing widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act which led to the postponement of the Indo-Japan Summit which was scheduled to be attended by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

