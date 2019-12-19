CAA protests: Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka's

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Dakshina Kannada district till the midnight of December 21 in the backdrop of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has enforced prohibitory orders in the entire district in view of the possibility of the law order situation and public peace getting vitiated.

Mangaluru city police Commissioner P S Harsha had on Wednesday promulgated prohibitory orders within the commissionerate limits from December 18 till the midnight of December 20. The police have information about certain organisations having given call for Bharath Bandh on Thursday and Friday in protest against implementation of CAA.

As several areas falling within the city police Commissionerate limits are considered to be sensitive, the police department is apprehensive about the chances of law and order as well as public peace getting disturbed if protests and processions were organised..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.