Pratt and Whitney appoints Ashmita Sethi as MD

Engine-maker Pratt and Whitney (PW) on Thursday appointed Ashmita Sethi as the managing director of its India division.

The 320neo family planes, powered by PW engines, have been facing frequent on-ground and mid-air glitches since their induction in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir in 2016.

Palash Roy Chowdhury, who served as the managing director of the Indian division of PW for around eight years, had put in his papers in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.