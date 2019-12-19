Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort

Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:24 IST
Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort
ormer JNU student and activist Umar Khalid has been detained by the Delhi police on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday. Scores of protesters have gathered at the Red Fort to protest against the Bill passed by the Parliament on December 11.

The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumors and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the national capital. Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed on the Red Fort here after a protest march was called on by various opposition parties.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border in gridlock

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 1...

Anti-CAA protests: 20 metro stations remained shut for up to 8 hours

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Thursday after at least 20 metro stations were shut for up to eight hours in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The stations were closed following ...

"Lungi clad infiltrators" unleashed violence in Bengal: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the arson and violence in the state during protests against the new citizenship law were committed by lungi clad infiltrators from Bangladesh. Those violent acts were seditious...

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight: Official.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The action has been taken to avoid spread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019