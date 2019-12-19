Left Menu
Violent protests hit Lucknow; police use tear-gas shells

Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law on Thursday afternoon when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. DGP O.P Singh said police had to fire tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area.

About 20 people have been taken into custody, he added. Tension was palpable in some other areas, especially the Muslim-dominated Old City areas, and police officials were having a tough time maintaining law and order.

Senior officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests. Meanwhile, Congress sources said, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest against the law his party says is discriminatory in the busy Parivartan Chowk, near the District Magistrate's office.

