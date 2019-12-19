INX Media case accused seeks court's permission to travel abroad
INX Media money laundering case co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad on Thursday sought court's permission to visit Israel from December 25 to December 31 for WHO training.
INX Media money laundering case co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad on Thursday sought court's permission to visit Israel from December 25 to December 31 for WHO training. CBI Special Judge Ajay Kuhar will decide on December 21 whether he should be allowed to go abroad or not.
Ravindra Prasad was the finance secretary in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) unit which granted approval to INX Media during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Presently, Ravindra Prasad is working in the Health Ministry as a director in Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana.
The case pertains to FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of Chidambaram as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- INX Media
- Israel
- CBI
- P Chidambaram
- FIPB
ALSO READ
INX Media case: SC to pronounce verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea today
UPDATE 2-Israel's Netanyahu, Pompeo to meet in Lisbon this week -U.S.
SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
INX Media money-laundering case: P Chidambaram submits bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties before Delhi court as per SC's order. PTI URD LLPHMB