Prominent personalities, activists hit streets of Kolkata

Eminent personalities, students, social activists and people from different walks of life took part in a rally here to protest against the new citizenship law and NRC. Holding aloft banners and carrying the tricolour, students of different universities and colleges gathered at Ramlila ground in central part of the city to participate in the rally.

Film director Aparna Sen, actors Kaushik Sen and Riddhi Sen joined the protest march and shouted slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. "We are united. No effort will break India's secular character and its pluralism will succeed. We cannot be silenced," Aparna Sen said.

They condemned the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha and others in Bengaluru for staging a peaceful protest against the new citizenship law and NRC. Actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen said, "See, there is no flag of any political party in this rally. It is a protest march of the people." The protesters waved placards which read 'when injustice becomes law', 'resistance becomes duty', 'my country is secular and democratic', 'CAA against constitution' among others.

Starting from Ramlila Maidan, the rally covered a distance of four km in the eastern metropolis..

