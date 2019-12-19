Anti-CAA stir continues in Kerala

Hundreds of activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan here, the official residence of the Governor on Thursday after senior Left leaders were detained during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi. Raising slogans against the Centre, some of the protesters tried to jump the barricade, placed in front of the Raj Bhavan, and entered the high-security area.

Police had to use water canon many times to disperse them but the activists squatted on the road and continued the protest. Governor Arif Muhammed Khan was away for a function when the protest was held, police said.

A number of Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were detained at Mandi House during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi defying prohibitory orders and later released in different areas of the city. Expressing solidarity with those agitating against the CAA and voicing concern over the controversial Act, several organizations including student outfits continued their protest in various parts of Kerala on Thursday.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran inaugurated a protest march organized by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to the BSNL office at Palarivattom in Kochi. The Left leader said union home minister Amit Shah has a clear political agenda behind the move to impose the CAA and urged everyone to join the country-wide protest, cutting across political lines.

The ruling Front took out mass rallies in various places including in Kalpetta in Wayanad over the issue. CPI activists burnt the effigy of Shah in Kozhikode.

Activists of SFI, the student's wing of the CPI(M), took out a march to the Kannur railway station in north Kerala against the implementation of the Act. Tanur Municipality in Malappuram witnessed high drama on Thursday as some of the councilors tried to present a motion against the CAA, which was objected to by the BJP members saying the issue was under the consideration of the court.

