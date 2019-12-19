MHA to review security situation amid violent protests against CAA
The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.
The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Home Ministry
- NSA
- Ajit Doval
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
ALSO READ
Reject mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict, Delhi L-G recommends to Home Ministry
AIUDF writes to Amit Shah requesting withdrawal of CAB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are living in
In touch with Home Ministry over Arms Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju
38 Divyang students meet Amit Shah As part of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan