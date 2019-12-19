Police resort to lathicharge as protesters hurl stones

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens turned violent here on Thursday with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel leading to lathicharge, police said. Protesters hit the streets, defying prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that bans assembly of more than four people.

Some of the protesters were holding placards which read 'withdraw CAA and NRC' and 'CAA is against constitution'. With stones being hurled, police made a lathicharge to disperse the protesters, police said.

Protesters donning helmets were seen hurling stones at policemen. Shops in the area were shut. There was no traffic movement.

Security has been beefed up at the deputy commissioner's office and other areas of Mangaluru city to avoid untoward incidents. Section 144, which was imposed from Thursday morning, will be in force till December 21 midnight.

Quick reaction team has also been deployed in the city, sources said. Police officials are also monitoring the social media over spreading of rumours and demanding people and students to gather in large numbers to stage protests.

Strict action will be taken by holding groups admins responsible in case such messages are continued to be spread, police said.PTI MVG GMS BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

