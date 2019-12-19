Kerala will fight for protecting the constitution:Vijayan

Kerala will fight for protecting the Constitution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted on Thursday as he condemned the police action in detaining left leaders in Delhi and historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Vijayan also alleged that the NDA government was displaying an authoritarian tendency that was not witnessed even during the Emergency period (1975-77).

"We strongly condemn the act of detaining CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, CPI general secretary D Raja in Delhi and historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru," Vijayan said. He also said the true emotion of Indians could be "seen in the mass protest and anger against those who are murdering the constitutional values." "I salute those who have come forward to protect the freedom, secularism and democracy of the country.

Kerala has already declared we will stand in front and fight for protecting the Constitution...," he tweeted. He claimed that the government was threatening and arresting those protesting.

In the national capital, the central government has curtailed the use of Internet and mobile phones, Vijayan alleged. "The centre must stop attacking major universities and its students. It should not try to move forward by destroying constitutional values and rights of the citizens," he said.

According to him, history has shown that mass uprisings have never been defeated by repression, travel bans, arrests, and asked the government to rollback the amended citizenship law. The state has witnessed numerous protests by various political parties against the CAA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

