Muslims of India need not fear, CAA doesn't threaten their citizenship: Ajmer Dargah spiritual head

Muslims of the country need not fear the new citizenship law as it does not pose any danger to them, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said on Thursday, but demanded that the Act be implemented after clearing the fear and myths shrouding it. He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of muslim community and submit a factual report in Parliament after hearing their grievances.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims living in the country. Any muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country," Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said. The Act should be stopped from implementation till the fear and myths shrouding the new law are cleared, he said.

Referring to the Delhi police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to police to not use force on students and not act in a way as if the pupils of the university are criminals. He also appealed the students of the university to not take law in their hands as they are the future of the country and their parents and family have high hopes from them. PTI AG NSD

