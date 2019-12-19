Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive protest against CAA, NRC in Chandigarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:03 IST
Massive protest against CAA, NRC in Chandigarh
Image Credit:

Scores of people on Thursday staged a protest here to express their resentment against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Various Muslim outfits that had given a call for protest were joined by some students and Sikh outfits.

The agitators gathered near a mosque in Sector 20 here to register their dissent against the CAA. A student said the protest was also being held to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country.

The protesters raised slogans like "Hindustan Zindabad" and said Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in this country are like brothers. "Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's Constitution and spoil the peaceful atmosphere. We are protesting against the CAA and the government's decision to implement the NRC in the country," another protester said.

Some agitators were also seen holding tricolour in their hands while others held placards which read "We oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act", "Stop CAA, Save India", "India boycott CAA and NRC". There were reports that a protest was also held against the CAA in Bathinda

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the "crackdown on peaceful protesters" in Delhi on Thursday. Hundreds of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained on Thursday when they defied prohibitory orders to protest against the new citizenship law as large parts of the national capital reeled under restrictions on mobile internet services and traffic movement.

"No democracy can work by suppressing people's voice. I condemn the crackdown on peaceful CAA Protests in Delhi & other cities. Preventive & penal measures should be used in proportion to threat to law & order. Are we living in a totalitarian State?" Amarinder Singh said in a tweet. At the same time, he appealed to the protesters not to resort to violence or destruction of property.

"While protests are a part of a democratic process, non-violence is the basic ethos of India. So let's fight against this unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act peacefully," he said. The new law seeks to provide citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have entered India till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap: CM to 15th Finance

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap CM to 15th Finance Commission Amaravati, Dec 19 PTI Noting that Andhra Pradesh is facing financial imbalances due to bifurcation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the 15...

Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on CAA protests

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday appealed to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, saying violence will give a bad name to the whole movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause. Noting...

Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.T...

Guv writes to Health dept to take action on demands for

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written to the state Health department to take appropriate action into the demands for the removal of vice chancellor of WBUHS Dr Rajendra Pandey for his alleged professional misconduct, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019