Around 100 BJYM workers held during protest against MP govt

  • Indore
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:07 IST
Around 100 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) were arrested on Thursday when they were protesting against the Kamal Nath government for "betraying" the people of the state by "not keeping its promises" in the first year of its rule. The BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, held the protest outside the district collector's office here.

According to police officials, the protesters forcibly removed the barricades and tried to move forward, prompting the police personnel to spray water on them. "We arrested 100 protesters as we felt that they might disturb the peace. Appropriate legal action would be taken against them," the officials said.

During the demonstration, the protesters alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government, which completed its first year on December 17, had betrayed the people, especially the youth. The protesters alleged that the state government has failed to fulfil its promises over unemployment as well as those related to youths.

They also released black balloons in the air as a mark of protest against the state government..

