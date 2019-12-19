Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad: Anti-CAA protest turns violent, cops injured in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
Ahmedabad: Anti-CAA protest turns violent, cops injured in

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the Muslim-dominated Shah-E-Alam area here turned violent on Thursday, with at least five policemen getting injured in stone-pelting. The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob of around 2,000 persons.

Protesters shouted slogans and held placards saying "No CAB No NRC". When the police tried to disperse them, the protesters started throwing stones and brick pieces. A video clip aired by a local news channel showed agitators hurling stones at police vehicles.

In the footage, some policemen at the site can be seen taking cover behind moving police vehicles to save themselves from the stones coming from both sides of the road. Another video showed some people thrashing a policemen who fell down from a moving police bus.

Assistant Commissioner of Police R B Rana was among the policemen injured in the stone pelting. "I think at least five policemen were injured. I am not sure about the exact number. I was also injured," said Rana. Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia said the situation was now under control.

"We will identify the perpetrators and lodge FIRs against them. Barring the stone pelting in Shah-E-Alam area, no untoward incident took place in the city today. We have also detained some persons," he said. Earlier in the afternoon, police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug garden in Mirzapur area here to protest against the Citizenship Act and NRC.

Police dispersed nearly 200 protesters as they had not obtained permission for the demonstration, and at least 20 of them were detained, said inspector F M Nayab, a local police official. The protest had been organised by Left parties including CPI and CPI(M) and their associated organisations such as the All India Democratic Students Organisations and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

"We had taken permission for the protest, but it was canceled at the last minute. However, we had announced yesterday that we will go ahead with the protest," said Bhavik Raja, member of the All India DSO. Elsewhere, Muslim outfits took out protest marches in different parts of Gujarat including Morbi and Banaskantha districts, demanding rollback of CAA and NRC.

Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch, an organisation working for the minority communities, had given a call for Ahmedabad bandh on Thursday. Markets and shops in some Muslim-dominated areas including Juhapura, Jamalpur, Gomtipur and Teen Darwaja remained closed, but elsewhere it had no major impact, the city police said.

In view of the shut-down call, the police on Wednesday had said no rally or protest would be allowed. PTI PJT PD VT GK KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.T...

Considering Veganuary? Take B12 and beware vegan junk, scientists say

People switching to a vegan diet - for January or for good - could reap health benefits such as weight loss and lower cholesterol, but should beware vegan junk food with little nutritional value, scientists are warning.Plant-based food enth...

Almost all of Trump's TV campaign ads discuss impeachment -report

More than 99 of U.S. President Donald Trumps television ads have focused on impeachment this year, according to an analysis that shows how central the topic has become for his re-election campaign.The anti-impeachment blitz has cost the Tru...

Violent protests over citizenship law leave 2 dead in southern India

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against Indias new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Local gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019