Chavan condemns detention of Guha during anti-CAA protest

Former Maharashtra Chief MinisterPrithviraj Chavan on Thursday condemned the detention of notedhistorian Ramchandra Guha during a protest against theCitizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Guha was detained in Bengaluru earlier in the day whenhe and many others defied prohibitory orders to protestagainst the CAA

"One of the prominent historians of our time andGandhiji's biographer Ramchandra Guha arrested for peacefulCAA protests. Why this Government is scared of students,academicians, scientists who disagree and express theirdissent? I strongly condemn his detention," Chavan said in atweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

