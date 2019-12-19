Left Menu
India rubbishes Pakistan changing name of services in PoK, says Islamabad in illegal occupation of its territory

India said on Thursday that Pakistan changing nomenclature of services in PoK will not alter the fact that Islamabad is still occupying' territory which is part of India.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:28 IST
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

India said on Thursday that Pakistan changing nomenclature of services in PoK will not alter the fact that Islamabad is still occupying' territory which is part of India. "We've seen reports that there's an order issued by PoK govt, they've changed the nomenclature of the services to something else. We're checking this but changing nomenclature doesn't change fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is part of India," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the weekly media briefing.

He was responding to query about reports on Pakistan changing the nomenclature of services in illegally occupied Kashmir to 'Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services'. Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of United Kashmir People's National Party, has said that 'President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir' has ordered renaming of the name of 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir Management Group' as 'Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services' (JKAS) with immediate effect.

He was referring to an order passed by the 'Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir' Services and General Administration Department (Regulations) on December 11, The order came just a couple of days after PoK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan reportedly said in Muzaffarabad that he could be the last Prime Minister of PoK dropping enough hints that Pakistan could alter the status of PoK. (ANI)

