Two killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Up on the Roof, UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including Up on the Roof made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has di...
Global equity markets extended a year-end rally on Thursday that has pushed U.S. and world stock benchmarks to record highs, while bond yields in Europe rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling the end of a...
Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted...
Wall Streets major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.The benchmark SP 500 hit a sixth straight all-tim...