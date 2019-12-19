Anti-CAA protests: 20 metro stations remained shut for up to 8 hours

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Thursday after at least 20 metro stations were shut for up to eight hours in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The stations were closed following a request from the Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters. Police had also placed barricades on many important roads to stop demonstrators.

The Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations, which were shut around 9.45 am remained closed even till 9 pm. The other 18 stations were opened in quick succession. The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station was closed for almost two hours.

In the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession. The other closed stations were Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available there for passengers. Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vasant Vihar were also shut. Sources said the entry and exit gates were closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people. Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheed Park near ITO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.