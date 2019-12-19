Delhi Police writes to social media platforms to remove objectionable content

The Delhi Police has written to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to remove objectionable content from nearly 60 accounts, an officer said on Thursday, asserting that the force is working to quell rumours on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police have appealed to people to report accounts that circulate such rumours, he said.

The Delhi Police has written to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram about the objectionable content being circulated on the platforms, the senior officer said, urged them to remove it. "We have been keeping an eye on social media handles for the last three-four days and have been flagging content that is objectionable or can incite tension," he said.

The police have written to the platforms to remove this content and also deactivate these 60 accounts, the officer said. He said apart from the police, there are other agencies that are keeping an eye on the platforms.

On Thursday, when the anti-CAA protests escalated, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, PRO of the force, appealed to people to not be led by rumours and report them. He also said legal action will be taken against those who are found circulating rumours.

