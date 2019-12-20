Ensure genuine voters not left out during electoral roll

The West Bengal government has asked district magistrates to ensure that names of genuine voters are enlisted during the ongoing electoral roll revision, a senior official said. Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday called up 22 district magistrates individually and directed them to keep a close watch on the electoral roll revision so that genuine voters are not left out, he said.

"The state government does not want any genuine voter to be left out from the revised voters list and hence this step has been initiated. "People are scared after the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC exercise," the official said.

The electoral roll revision will continue till January 15 and the revised list of voters will be published in February..

