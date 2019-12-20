New Delhi: Following are the top stories at 1 PM:

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq and hundreds others were booked for defying prohibitory orders and holding a meeting here against the amended Citizenship Act a day earlier, police said on Friday. DEL22 DL-CITIZENSHIP-METRO-CLOSED Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro station closed: DMRC New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed three metro stations in view of protest in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

DEL19 DL-CITIZENSHIP-MAHILA CONG Anti-CAA protest: Cong leader Sharmistha Mukherjee detained near Amit Shah's residence New Delhi: Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee, along with some other members of the outfit, was detained on Friday near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here during a protest against the amended citizenship law. BOM2 GJ-CITIZENSHIP-ARRESTS Gujarat: Cong corporator among 49 held for 'attack' on cops during anti-CAA protest Ahmedabad: A Congress corporator and 48 others were arrested here on Friday for attack on police personnel during a protest in the city against the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), officials said.

MDS2 KA-MANGALURU-SITUATION Situation in Mangaluru 'peaceful': Police Bengaluru: Situation in violence-hit Mangaluru, where two people were killed during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19, is "absolutely peaceful" and "under control," a senior police official said on Friday. CAL8 AS-CITIZENSHIP-LD INTERNET Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam Guwahati: Mobile internet service resumed in Assam on Friday morning, the tenth day after it was banned during protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

DEL11 RAIL-FOG-DELAY Fog affects rail traffic under Northern Rlys, over 100 trains delayed: Officials New Delhi: More than 100 trains were running late due to fog in Delhi which affected rail traffic under the Northern Railways with delays of up to two hours, officials said on Friday. BOM1 MH-CABINET-EXPANSION Expansion of Uddhav Thackeray's council of ministers likely before Christmas Mumbai: The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers in Maharashtra is expected to take place before Christmas, according to a senior Congress leader.

CAL10 JH-POLL-LD PERCENTAGE J'khand polls: 28.24 per cent polling recorded till 11 am Ranchi: Around 28.24 per cent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) officials said. LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-CITIZENSHIP LAWYERS CAA protests hearing: Plea in HC for contempt action against lawyers who 'disrespected' court New Delhi: Several advocates on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to take contempt of court action against those lawyers who used derogatory words against judges during the hearing of several PILs relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

FOREIGN FGN6 US-JAISHANKAR-H1B US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa Washington: The US should not obstruct the flow of talent from India as it is an important part of the economic cooperation and almost acts as a strategic bridge between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, emphasising the importance of H-1B visas, popular among Indian IT professionals, for the bilateral ties. By Lalit K Jha PTI DPB.

