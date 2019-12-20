Assam govt files review petition in Gauhati HC against its

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
State governments have no powers to reject the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act as the legislation was enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, and the National Population Register which is to be ...
Against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that no citizen of the state should fear eviction. Peace should be maintained in the state, he said in the L...
BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party said on Friday that protests against the amended citizenship law and NRC make it clear that the Union government has failed to dispel confusion among a significant section of society. LJP president Chirag Paswan...
After two months of political deadlock, Lebanon has finally designated a new prime minister to form a government.Now comes the hard part saving Lebanon from an unprecedented financial crisis. Nominated with the support of Iran-backed Hezbol...