National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act

The National Sikh Front (NSF), which advocates the cause of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday batted strongly for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it will particularly benefit minorities from Afghanistan. It said people, including students, are being misguided to trigger countrywide protests.

According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship. Protests against the law, which critics allege discriminates on the basis of religion, have rapidly spread across the country. Over the last few days, protesters have fought pitched battles with police in cities like Delhi and Lucknow, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.

"We fully support this Act. It is beneficial for the minorities (of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh)," NSF chairman Varinderjeet Singh told reporters here. He said it will be particularly helpful for Sikhs who came to India from Afghanistan.

Singh called for implementation of the CAA in letter and spirit across the country and said students and some sections of people are being misguided. "It does not affect any minority community but instead gives justice to them. But some people are being misled," he said.

