Additional DCP, Shahdara injured during anti-CAA protests
The additional deputy commissioner of police of Shahdara suffered a minor head injury due to stone pelting during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Seemapuri, Delhi Police said.
Rajbir Singh was taken to a hospital, they said.
"The incident occurred while the police were dispersing the crowd," Singh told reporters.
