Additional DCP, Shahdara injured during anti-CAA protests

The additional deputy commissioner of police of Shahdara suffered a minor head injury due to stone pelting during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Seemapuri, Delhi Police said.

Rajbir Singh was taken to a hospital, they said.

"The incident occurred while the police were dispersing the crowd," Singh told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

