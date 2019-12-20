Left Menu
Par panel questions Home Secy on NRC in Assam, plans to visit state next month

Members of a parliamentary panel on Friday questioned Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla about the situation in Northeastern states and the NRC exercise in Assam and are planning to visit the region next month to assess the ground situation, according to sources. Home Secretary Bhalla on Friday appeared before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma, where he was asked a number of questions about the situation in the Northeastern states after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, sources said.

Members also asked about the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and asked whether its final list has been prepared, questions were also asked about names of citizens missing from the NRC despite having voter ID-cards, sources said. Responding to questions, the secretary is believed to have said that a final list of NRC has not been prepared and also informed that Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will also be part of the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The panel which comprises 31 members of various parties from both houses of Parliament is planning to visit Northeastern states, including Assam, next month before the Republic Day. Earlier the panel was scheduled to visit to the region from December 18-21, but it was postponed in view of protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

