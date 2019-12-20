Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia VC to students

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday urged the university students not be misled by any rumours. In a letter to the students, she assured that the varsity is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

"Please stay together in solidarity. I also request you not to be misled by any rumours or distorted media reports. I am a mother. I feel the sufferings and pains inflicted on the students with motherly solicitude and concern," she said. The university administration's stand since Day 1 has been that the students' protest should be peaceful, she added.

"It is unfortunate that the police made unauthorised entry into the campus and perpetrated atrocities on our students. Complaints have been lodged with the police and the ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided," she said. Akhtar said she has been in touch with the injured and has reassured their families that the university is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

"Their recovery and return to academics will be our first priority. The university is ready to support them in every way," she said. On this day, when support for Jamia is pouring in from across the world, it is crucial for the "administration and students to stand together and not to be misled by any malicious gossips, rumours and distorted media reports", she said.

"What happened on 15th December is a traumatic and upsetting event from which we all are still recovering. I wish the students to rest assured that we will get through this crisis together, and will emerge stronger and tougher," she said. Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near \RJamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

On Thursday, the website of the varsity was hacked and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it. The website was restored around 12.45 am on Friday.

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law. Akhtar had called the police's entry in campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.