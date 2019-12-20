Cold, foggy weather in Rajasthan; traffic affected

Traffic movement was affected in parts of Rajasthan due to fog and mist as cold weather conditions prevailed in the state, a Meteorological Department official said on Friday. Cold wave conditions continued in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts which recorded maximum temperatures below the normal.

Sriganganagar was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius followed by Dabok (7), Churu (8.1), Jaipur (9), Kota (9.1) and Ajmer which registered a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius. Other prominent cities recorded minimum temperatures between 10.8 and 12.7 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain dry in the state in the next 24 hours, according to the MeT Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

