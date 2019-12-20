Left Menu
Necessary to take strict action against non-performing govt employees: Gehlot

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:06 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it is necessary to take strict action against non-performing government employees even as he said those who do "good work" need to be encouraged. He said it is not justified to deal with performing and non-performing employees with a same yardstick as it disappoints those who work hard.

"Government officers and employees doing good work should be encouraged but it is necessary to take strict action such as giving compulsory retirement to those who are non-performing," Gehlot said. "No matter how big an officer is - he should be afraid of losing the job if there is no performance," he said.

Gehlot was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a housing scheme for teachers. "Our government has done the work of reinvigorating the Housing Board. It is now the responsibility of the Board to fulfill the dream of housing by a common man and gain the lost trust," the chief minister said.

He said the Housing Board was on the verge of closure as "around 22,000 houses worth crores were going to waste". "Our government has revived this institution created to provide housing to the poor and the needy. As a result a large number of houses have been auctioned in a few months," Gehlot said.

