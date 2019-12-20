Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to halt relocation of spotted deers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:35 IST
HC declines to halt relocation of spotted deers

The Madras High Court on Friday expressed concern over lack of strict implementation of laws related to forest and wilde life and resulting in offenders being let go scot free and said it was high time forest department officials are imparted training in enforcing the acts. A bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee made the observations while dismissing a PIL from animal welfare activistS Muralidharan seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu forest authorities from relocating spotted deers from certain city areas.

Noting that the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and Wild Life (Protection) (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 1975 do not contain any specific provision or guideline as to the manner in which spotted deers is to be caught, the court also directed the Forest deparment to frame necessary guidelines in this regard. The petitioner submitted that forest department, citing the interest of deer, recently started a drive to relocate the animals from the premises of Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), abutting the Guindy National Park here.

But the department personnel were adopting cruel methods to capture them which led to death of a deer in a road mishap after it tried to escape from being caught, he said. Holding that translocation of spotted deers, especially from the campus of CLRI, cannot be faulted with, the bench, however, said the Forest Department should frame necessary guidelines as to the manner in which wild animals are to be captured.

It said several resources were available on the internet on the matter and cited an article UK Wildlife : First Aid and Care Wild pro module. The bench expressed anguish over the shrinking of forest cover and natural habitat for wild animals despite the fact that all laws were in place.

As usual, there is no strict implementation of laws and regulations and it is also tardy and the offenders are also let scot-free on account of improper implementation of the provisions of the Act, Rules and Regulations," it said. It was also highly doubtful whether the officials, enforcing the laws and rules, were aware of the provisions, the bench said adding periodical training should be imparted to them especially in launching criminal prosecution against the offenders who regularly violate forest laws..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediate...

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...

Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained sh...

Jharkhand last phase polling peaceful, 71.69 pc turnout

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise, Election Commission officials said here. For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019