Himachal to sell Yamuna water to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday. An agreement for it was Friday signed between the two governments.

The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health, RN Batta and Principle Secretary of Delhi government Manisha Saxena, the official said. Batta revealed that as per a multi-state agreement signed in 1994, Himachal gets 3 percent share of Yamuna water. This share remained unclaimed since then.

It was on the request of the Delhi government that the Himachal government decided to sell its share to Delhi, he added. As a result, the Himachal government will get Rs 21 crore per annum. Batta said it is for the first time in the country that such an agreement has been signed between two governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

