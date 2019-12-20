Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Min Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to 7 Pak refugees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:00 IST
Shipping Min Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to 7 Pak refugees

Union minister M L Mandaviya on Friday said he has handed over citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat. Shipping Minister Mandaviya met the Pakistani refugees, who have taken shelter in Gujarat’s Morbi and Kutch districts, on Friday.

"Citizenship Amendment Act will extend an opportunity of leading a dignified life in India, to the minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” Mandaviya told PTI over phone. The government notified the Citizenship Amendment law on December 13 after the Act passed by Parliament received the President's assent. The law has sparked protests in various parts of the country.

The law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian migrants who have fled persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and arrived in the country on or before December 31, 2014. Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is making all efforts to provide relief to these minorities who have been victims of the religious persecution.

An official accompanying him said there was celebratory mood among the refugees in the area. "People coming from different walks of life greeted each other by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and putting colours on each other. While welcoming this Act, their faces were full of happiness and satisfaction," the official said adding the refugees welcoming the decision saying it was like restoring trust and faith in humanity.

"A new hope has been instilled among the people who have been leading a destitute life full of insults," the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union minister pointed out, has not even been formu...

40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediate...

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...

Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019