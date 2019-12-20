40 detain in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. A total of 58 companies of security force personnel were brought in from outside to bolster the strength of local police.

